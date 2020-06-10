Or Copy this URL to Share

Panfilo Steven Montelongo, 47, of Amarillo died June 8, 2020. A viewing scheduled for Thursday June 11, 2020 at from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The Memorial Service is at 11:00 am in the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Rosary is scheduled for Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 6:00 pm at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



