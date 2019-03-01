Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pansy Lee (Kaiser) Lansberry. View Sign

Pansy was born on September 30, 1935, in Thomas, OK to Everett and Margaret (Stambaugh) Kaiser and passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Pansy resided in Weatherford, OK graduating from Weatherford High School and studied Pre-Pharmacy at Southwestern Oklahoma State College. She married Lowell Massey and resided in Amarillo, TX, where she retired after 25 years as a Civil Service Employee. Pansy worked at the Amarillo Air Base, later with the Bureaus of Reclamation and Mines, at the Helium Plant West of Amarillo. Pansy loved spending time with her family, friends, and grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening, and sewing. She had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ that guided her throughout her life. Pansy was active in community service, volunteer work, organizing and leading bible studies for those in nursing homes and bringing children to church. She was an active advocate for abused and neglected children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer. Pansy loved caramel corn, peanut brittle and most of all, her little dog Willie. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Lowell Massey, and Frank Lansberry; a brother, Vaughn Kaiser; and a grandson, John Massey (2002). Pansy is survived by a son, James R. "Rusty" Massey and wife, Patty; a daughter, Sandra Massey Youngblood and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Clay Youngblood and wife, Jennifer and Elizabeth Youngblood Brock and husband, Preston; two great grandchildren; a sister, Dr. Ann Kaiser; three nieces; and one nephew.

