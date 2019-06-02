Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Ewing. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Ewing 75, of Amarillo died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Amarillo.



Memorial services will be at 11 AM Monday at The Church at Quail Creek with Dale Moreland officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.



Pat was born on Feb. 25, 1944 in Amarillo. She graduated from Amarillo High School and worked as a parts manager for Montgomery Ward Service Center for several years.



Pat enjoyed going to garage sales. She also loved her dogs. She was a faithful member of The Church at Quail Creek and a member of the Red Hat Society. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She married Don Ewing on Sept. 21, 1979 in Amarillo.



She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Paige Browning and her husband Steve and Terri Valdez all of Amarillo; two sons, Larry Ewing and his wife Becky and Gary Ewing, all of Amarillo; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be to The Church at Quail creek Benevolence Fund or the



Viewing will be from 12:30-7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Go to





Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.