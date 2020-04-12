Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pat Lowrey Northcutt. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Send Flowers Obituary

Pat Lowrey Northcutt, 85, of Amarillo, TX died April 11, 2020.



A private family burial will be held at the Silverton Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



Pat was born in Silverton, TX on September 15, 1934, to Artie and D.T. (Chick) Northcutt. He attended school in Silverton, TX, the New Mexico Military Institute, and Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Pat was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity at Texas Tech University.



Pat was a Captain of the Texas National Guard in the United States Army and a long-term National Guard Service.



Pat was a Rancher, Farmer, Implement Business, Banker, Realtor, and Retail Businessman. He served as the Past Director of North State Bank in Amarillo, TX, First National Bank in Tulia, TX, and First State Bank in Silverton, TX. Pat also served and was the officer of Swisher Electric Cooperative, South West Cattle Raisers, State Board of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, Red Cross in Amarillo, TX, and the Silverton School Board. He was a team leader for five young businessmen to Switzerland for five weeks through the Rotary International of Dalhart, TX and was a guest host leader of the Belgium Rotary team of seven in the Panhandle of Texas. Pat served on the XIT Board of Directors in Dalhart, TX.



Pat was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and a faithful servant of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for 35 years. He was a co-organizer of breakfast teams for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. He shopped for supplies and cooked breakfast on Sunday mornings for fourteen years.



With Anne, Pat was a world traveler of the United States, Canada, South America, and many trips to Europe.



Pat was a member of three dinner/dance clubs: Amarillo Dinner Club, Sunday Lunch Brunch, and Wednesday Night Dinner Gang.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Kellam; brother, Fred Northcutt; son, Timothy L. Smith; and former wife, Glenna Loftis Northcutt.



Survivors include his wife, Anne Riley Northcutt; daughters, Christi Hester (Ronnie), Susan Bainum, Sally Brown (Mark), Judy Barbo (Don), Jamie Anne Smith; son, Tab R. Smith (Sandy); and twenty-eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the St. Andrew's Breakfast Team- Memorial fund of Pat Northcutt and Timothy Smith, 1601 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas 79102.



Sign the online guestbook at





Pat Lowrey Northcutt, 85, of Amarillo, TX died April 11, 2020.A private family burial will be held at the Silverton Cemetery. Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Amarillo. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.Pat was born in Silverton, TX on September 15, 1934, to Artie and D.T. (Chick) Northcutt. He attended school in Silverton, TX, the New Mexico Military Institute, and Texas Tech University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. Pat was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity at Texas Tech University.Pat was a Captain of the Texas National Guard in the United States Army and a long-term National Guard Service.Pat was a Rancher, Farmer, Implement Business, Banker, Realtor, and Retail Businessman. He served as the Past Director of North State Bank in Amarillo, TX, First National Bank in Tulia, TX, and First State Bank in Silverton, TX. Pat also served and was the officer of Swisher Electric Cooperative, South West Cattle Raisers, State Board of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service, Red Cross in Amarillo, TX, and the Silverton School Board. He was a team leader for five young businessmen to Switzerland for five weeks through the Rotary International of Dalhart, TX and was a guest host leader of the Belgium Rotary team of seven in the Panhandle of Texas. Pat served on the XIT Board of Directors in Dalhart, TX.Pat was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and a faithful servant of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church for 35 years. He was a co-organizer of breakfast teams for St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. He shopped for supplies and cooked breakfast on Sunday mornings for fourteen years.With Anne, Pat was a world traveler of the United States, Canada, South America, and many trips to Europe.Pat was a member of three dinner/dance clubs: Amarillo Dinner Club, Sunday Lunch Brunch, and Wednesday Night Dinner Gang.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean Kellam; brother, Fred Northcutt; son, Timothy L. Smith; and former wife, Glenna Loftis Northcutt.Survivors include his wife, Anne Riley Northcutt; daughters, Christi Hester (Ronnie), Susan Bainum, Sally Brown (Mark), Judy Barbo (Don), Jamie Anne Smith; son, Tab R. Smith (Sandy); and twenty-eight grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the St. Andrew's Breakfast Team- Memorial fund of Pat Northcutt and Timothy Smith, 1601 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, Texas 79102.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close