Pat Sorrels, 86, of Amarillo, TX died Monday, July 27, 2020.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd. Private burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Pat was born March 11, 1934, in Dill City, OK to Clinton and Rose Oldham. She graduated from Amarillo High School. She had worked as a homemaker, bookkeeper and office manager.
On June 2, 1954, she married Hershel Sorrels, in Amarillo. Pat was a very active member of Hillside Christian Church.
Pat was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a great cook and loved to quilt.
Survivors include her husband, Hershel Sorrels, of Amarillo, TX; a son, Mark Sorrels and wife LeAnn, of Amarillo, TX; a daughter, Sunni Bowen and husband Keith, of Edmond, OK; three grandchildren, Ciana Sorrels, Cole Bowen and wife Amanda, and Kydon Bowen and wife Sheena; and five great-grandchildren, Easton, Pryor, Willow, Paisley, and Landri.
The family suggests memorials to Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601; or to Hillside Christian Church, Outreach Ministry, 6100 S Soncy Rd, Amarillo, TX 79119-6546.
