Pat Zenor, 90, of Amarillo died February 11, 2020.



Private family graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020 in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 S. Harrison St with Dr. Murray Gossett officiating. Reception will follow in the great hall. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Pat was born in Enid, OK on July 21, 1929 to Jack and Mary Berry. They moved to Prairie Grove, AR where Pat attended school. In 1950, Pat married Bob G. Zenor, who was attending the University of Arkansas, and they moved to Amarillo. Pat worked at Amarillo National Bank from 1950-1955, and later became a homemaker. She and Bob were members of San Jacinto Methodist Church and Tascosa Country Club. Pat volunteered at school PTA's and was an avid golfer. She played in various golf tournaments and is proud of her two hole-in-ones. Pat also loved animals and there was always a dog and cat in the house.



She is preceded in death by her husband Bob of 49 years.



Pat is survived by her daughter Becky Zenor of Amarillo and many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by her "grand-dogs and cat", Zelda, Zadie, and Zander.



Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and True Blessings for the care they provided.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the ASPCA, 11901 S. Coulter St., Amarillo, TX 79119.



