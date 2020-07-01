Patrica Ann Bunch
1939 - 2020
Patrica Ann Bunch, of Amarillo died June 26, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday July 01, 2020 form 6:00 PM to 7:30 at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Thursday July 02, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LaGrone- Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors of Amarillo. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
