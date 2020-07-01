Or Copy this URL to Share

Patrica Ann Bunch, of Amarillo died June 26, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday July 01, 2020 form 6:00 PM to 7:30 at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Services are scheduled for Thursday July 02, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the LaGrone-Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LaGrone- Blackburn-Shaw Funeral Directors of Amarillo. LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store