Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156

Patricia Ann Burns Rothkrug, 95, of Amarillo died February 14, 2020.



Memorial services will be at 3:00 P.M., Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Llano Cemetery.



Patricia was born April 17, 1924, in Birmingham, Alabama



She married Edward Rothkrug of Brooklyn, New York, at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Alabama, February 5, 1946.



She was preceded in death by her six brothers and sisters and her spouse, Lieutenant Colonel Edward Rothkrug, who died Feb. 7, 2005. Survivors include her three daughters, Mary Harrison and husband Tom, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; Edith Ann Warnecke and husband Joe, and Jane Ellen Rothkrug, both of Amarillo; four grandsons, Daniel Edward Rothkrug and wife Ann, Jason Herring, Jeffrey David Warnecke, and Will Avery Warnecke, all of Amarillo; two granddaughters, Amy Clayton and husband David, of Greenville, South Carolina, and Hannah Ramirez, of Amarillo; and three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Dominic, and Mikah.



The family is grateful to Ruby Slippers Care, Inc. and BSA Hospice of the Southwest for enriching our mother's last years with companionship and loving care. The family requests memorials to the Amarillo College Foundation - Moore County Student Support Services Fund in memory of Patricia Rothkrug.





