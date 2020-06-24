Patricia Ann Howell Dear, 87, of Spearman, Texas passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Spearman. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Spearman.Patricia, better known as Pat or "Memo" to her grandchildren, was born December 19, 1932, in Spearman, Texas, to Lester and Darlene Howell. Pat was crowned Miss Hansford County in 1949 and graduated from Spearman High School in 1951. She wed the love of her life, Edward Dear, on June 8, 1951.Edward and Pat raised their four children, Cindy, Cathy, David, and Danny, in Spearman. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, in charge of the church kitchen for several years and served many other community organizations, including Rainbow Kids Club, Snack Pack for Kids and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.Pat was passionate about the betterment of Spearman and was named Spearman's distinguished Citizen of the Year in 1989. She was an avid supporter of her Lynx and Lynxettes, and rarely missed home games. Pat was also a businesswoman, and had many wonderful years serving the community as the owner of The Bunkhouse western store. Pat was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her greatest joy in life was the laughter and company of her family and she looked forward to their annual "Grill and Chill" family reunion. Pat was also known to be an outstanding cook, made a delicious chocolate cake, somehow could fold butter puddles into her mashed potatoes, and her fried chicken was second to none. She was a dear friend to many, an inspiration to all, and she will be greatly missed. And for all those dearest to Pat, you now know the package has been delivered to her Heavenly Destination.Pat is preceded in death by her husband Edward and son David.She is survived by daughter Cindy Shipman and husband David of Midland, daughter Cathy Glade and husband Mark of Johnson City, son Dan and wife Michelle of Canyon, seven grandchildren, Brandi Schneider, Schane Schneider and wife Dana, Ashley Gilbert and husband Nate, Taylore Glade, Parker Dear, Hudson Dear, Hadley Dear, and seven great grandchildren, Alayna Schneider, Zane Schneider, Savannah Schneider, Riley Wilson, Nash Gilbert, Emery Gilbert, and Sutton Gilbert. Pat is also survived by sister, Kay Crouch of Pampa.The family suggests memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 547, Spearman, Texas, 79081, or Spearman Little League, P.O. Box 331, Spearman, TX, 79081.