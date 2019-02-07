Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Patricia Ann "Pat" Lewis, 70, of Amarillo died February 5, 2019.



Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 in Washington Avenue Christian Church with Rev. Jim Shelburne officiating. Private family interment will be in Llano Cemetery.



Pat was born August 13, 1948 in Amarillo. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1965. Pat loved her grandchildren, even going as far as making them dinner every Wednesday night. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church and regularly attended the Pathfinder's Sunday School Class. Pat worked for Texas Tech as a Mailroom Clerk.



She is preceded in death by her dad, a brother, and a step mom.



Pat is survived by her husband, Roger, a daughter, Leslie Hammett and husband Josh, a son, Russell Lewis and wife Pris, her mother, Skeet Hedgecock, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.





Patricia Ann "Pat" Lewis, 70, of Amarillo died February 5, 2019.Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 in Washington Avenue Christian Church with Rev. Jim Shelburne officiating. Private family interment will be in Llano Cemetery.Pat was born August 13, 1948 in Amarillo. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1965. Pat loved her grandchildren, even going as far as making them dinner every Wednesday night. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church and regularly attended the Pathfinder's Sunday School Class. Pat worked for Texas Tech as a Mailroom Clerk.She is preceded in death by her dad, a brother, and a step mom.Pat is survived by her husband, Roger, a daughter, Leslie Hammett and husband Josh, a son, Russell Lewis and wife Pris, her mother, Skeet Hedgecock, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. Funeral Home Schooler Funeral Home

4100 S Georgia St

Amarillo , TX 79110

(806) 352-2727 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close