Patricia Ann "Pat" Lewis, 70, of Amarillo died February 5, 2019.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 7:00 PM, Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 in Washington Avenue Christian Church with Rev. Jim Shelburne officiating. Private family interment will be in Llano Cemetery.
Pat was born August 13, 1948 in Amarillo. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1965. Pat loved her grandchildren, even going as far as making them dinner every Wednesday night. She was a member of Washington Avenue Christian Church and regularly attended the Pathfinder's Sunday School Class. Pat worked for Texas Tech as a Mailroom Clerk.
She is preceded in death by her dad, a brother, and a step mom.
Pat is survived by her husband, Roger, a daughter, Leslie Hammett and husband Josh, a son, Russell Lewis and wife Pris, her mother, Skeet Hedgecock, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019