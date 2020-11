Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia Ann "Patty" (Perry) Payne, 88, of Perryton died November 10, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Cesar Gomez officiating. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery. Rosary is scheduled for 7:00 pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home with vigil to follow. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON