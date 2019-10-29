Patricia Ann "Pat" (Arnold) Tregellas, 91, of Perryton, Texas died October 27, 2019. Patricia Ann Arnold Tregellas, 91, of Perryton, Texas, died October 27, 2019 in Booker, Texas. There will be a visitation at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Ochiltree Cemetery and a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Perryton, Texas, both officiated by Rev. Mark Metzger. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019