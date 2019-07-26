Patricia "Pat" Annett, 81, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Graveside services will be 3:00 pm Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery East Mausoleum Chapel with Deacon Robert Aranda, Jr. officiating. Rosary service will be held at 6:00 pm Friday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Dr. Interment will be at will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery East Mausoleum. Please see full obituary and sign our online guestbook at www.coxfuneralhomeamarillo.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 26 to July 27, 2019