Patricia "Pat" Childs, 84, of Amarillo died Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Pat was born June 8, 1934, in Amarillo to Mark and Edith Fields. She was very smart and worked at various places. Pat loved to help others.
Survivors include a son, Karl Taylor-Restine, and wife Amy, of Amarillo; a sister, Shirley Wright, of Amarillo; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jonathan, Christian, and Trinity; and her lifelong companion, Dale Childs.
