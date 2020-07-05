1/1
Patricia "Patti" Dotson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" Dotson, 70, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Dr. Howard Batson of First Baptist Church officiating. Patti was born January 17, 1950 in Amarillo to Curtis and Mildred Watts. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1968. That same year, she married the love of her life, Bill Dotson, at the Amarillo Air Force Base Chapel, with Dr. Winfred Moore officiating. Patti and Bill went on to have two children, Lance and Kelly. Patti dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Patti and Bill were members of First Baptist Church for 24 years, as well as First Southern Baptist Church of Bountiful, Utah, where they served faithfully for 25 years. Patti was very active in her Sunday school classes. She was also an avid reader and quilter. Patti loved to entertain, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Most of all, Patti loved Jesus fiercely. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patti was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Bill Dotson; her son, Lance Dotson of Amarillo; her daughter, Kelly Pinkerton and husband Brian of North Salt Lake, UT; her sister, Linda White and husband George of Amarillo; four grandchildren, William, Bailey, Ethan, and Javon; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Jax. The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved