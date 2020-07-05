Patricia "Patti" Dotson, 70, of Amarillo, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020. Memorial services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Dr. Howard Batson of First Baptist Church officiating. Patti was born January 17, 1950 in Amarillo to Curtis and Mildred Watts. She graduated from Palo Duro High School in 1968. That same year, she married the love of her life, Bill Dotson, at the Amarillo Air Force Base Chapel, with Dr. Winfred Moore officiating. Patti and Bill went on to have two children, Lance and Kelly. Patti dedicated her life to caring for her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. Patti and Bill were members of First Baptist Church for 24 years, as well as First Southern Baptist Church of Bountiful, Utah, where they served faithfully for 25 years. Patti was very active in her Sunday school classes. She was also an avid reader and quilter. Patti loved to entertain, and was an excellent cook. She enjoyed spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren. Most of all, Patti loved Jesus fiercely. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Patti was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Bill Dotson; her son, Lance Dotson of Amarillo; her daughter, Kelly Pinkerton and husband Brian of North Salt Lake, UT; her sister, Linda White and husband George of Amarillo; four grandchildren, William, Bailey, Ethan, and Javon; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Jax. The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
.