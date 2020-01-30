Patricia Ann "Pat" Gerdes, 85, of Amarillo, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time. Pat was born May 19, 1934 in Nashport, Ohio to Roy and Ruth Rittenhouse. She married Virgil "Bud" Gerdes on September 5, 1953. Pat worked for Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation while living in Nebraska. The couple moved to Amarillo in 1974. Pat dedicated her life to caring for her family, and especially loved looking after her grandkids. Pat was a woman of strong faith and spent a lot of time in prayer. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bud Gerdes; a daughter, Diana Stoddard; an infant son, Michael Gerdes; and a brother, James Leroy Rittenhouse. Survivors include two sons, Ken Gerdes and wife Mary of Shawnee, KS, and Rick Gerdes and wife Melissa of Amarillo; a daughter, Rhonda Stout of Amarillo; 8 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020