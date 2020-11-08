Patricia Jo Fankhouser Roehr, 81, of Amarillo, Texas passed away November 4, 2020 at her home.



Patricia was born October 21, 1939 in Liberal, Kansas, the daughter of Dale and Edith Clancy Fankhouser. She attended school in Hooker, Oklahoma. Seward County Community College was her next educational experience. Soon after, she began work as an Administrative Assistant with Northern Natural Gas. While advancing within Northern, career advancements warranted geographic transfers, from Liberal, Kansas to Tulsa, Oklahoma, then to Omaha, Nebraska, finally settling in Amarillo, Texas. Pat finished her career with Pantex, retiring in 2004. The obstacles she overcame while earning each milestone in her career in a predominantly male industry, defied all odds. The path she blazed is a source of family pride. She achieved these accomplishments while raising seven children. Patricia was a fierce proponent for women's rights. She was an avid reader, having never met a book she didn't like.



Pat was a loyal friend of Bill W.'s for 33 years; many of those years in direct service work. Pat was passionate in her belief that everyone is redeemable. She is preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Bryan Swift.



Patricia is survived by her two sons, Steve and Marlene Benton of Houston, TX and Michael Roehr of Texas; five daughters, Dana and Randy Parker of Bixby, Oklahoma, Kathy and Danny Caldwell of Austin, Texas, Melissa and Mark Craig of Bixby, Oklahoma, Julie Roehr Franks of Lubbock, Texas, Amy Roehr Young of Amarillo, Texas. She is also survived by her two brothers, Mike and Kathy Fankhouser of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bill and Carol Fankhouser of Yukon, Oklahoma; 13 grandchildren, and 1 great grandson.



Memorial contributions are suggested to #12 Harmony Club of Amarillo, Texas and may be left at Roberts Brothers Funeral Home, Box 745, Hooker, Oklahoma 73945. A memorial service will be held at Hobbs Plaza, 4000 W. 58th Avenue, Suite 110, Amarillo, Texas 79110 on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2pm. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Hooker Cemetery with Rev. Dr. David Mingus of the Hooker United Methodist Church officiating. Arrangements directed by Roberts Brothers Funeral Home in Hooker, Oklahoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store