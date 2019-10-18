Patricia Kathleen (Maxwell) Buxton, 72, of Perryton died October 15, 2019. Patricia Buxton, 72, of Perryton, Texas died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Perryton at Victory Family Church, officiated by Rev. Marlon Sparks. Burial will follow at Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019