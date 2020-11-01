1/1
Patricia Kelly (Pat) Brierty
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia (Pat) Kelly Brierty transitioned peacefully, waiting to be called, at her son's home in Austin under Hospice care. She lived independently until her 90th birthday this past June. She began her journey October 24th, releasing her soul to God, a new beginning.

Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on June 19, 1930 to parents Charles and Mary Kelly, along with her identical twin, Margaret (Peggy) Duchon who joined her for life's adventures. She was married to Robert E. Brierty, MD for 25 years and they had seven children.

Pat's biggest adventure of all, often quite noisy, was raising 7 children, Kathleen Dodson (Don), Colleen Beasley (Bob), Robert Brierty (Nelly), Maureen Boyce (Peter), Patricia Corsi, Timothy Brierty (Ashley) and Margaret Mary Maxwell. Her family continues to grow, currently with 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was also Auntie Pat to Mary Anne Anderson, Patricia McGrath and Margaret Mary Smith. Soon after the first grandchild was born she affectionately was called Granny.

When she wasn't working (30 years for Amarillo College library), putting meals on the table or organizing a busy household, she enjoyed getting together with family and friends, religiously attending church, sending greeting cards for all occasions, to so many, and living a devoted and grateful life. She loved her Irish football team, her San Antonio Spurs, her Dallas Cowboys and Wheel of Fortune along with her nightly one glass of wine. She loved a joke and would laugh until she cried if it was a good one. She enjoyed her many years after retirement volunteering for Hospice in Amarillo, TX and McKenna Memorial Hospital in New Braunfels, TX where she was recognized by her peers as Volunteer of the year. Her calling in life was to be grandmother to 22 grandchildren although many people throughout the years adopted her as "their Granny."

Special thank you's to Ashley Brierty, Joana Chavez and Compassus Hospice of Austin for Granny's palliative care these last eight weeks. Her reverence to her Catholic faith, her laughter and love are the gifts she bequeaths to all who knew her. In leu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Children Hospital or The Mission of Divine Mercy in New Braunfels, Texas.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved