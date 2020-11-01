Patricia (Pat) Kelly Brierty transitioned peacefully, waiting to be called, at her son's home in Austin under Hospice care. She lived independently until her 90th birthday this past June. She began her journey October 24th, releasing her soul to God, a new beginning.
Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on June 19, 1930 to parents Charles and Mary Kelly, along with her identical twin, Margaret (Peggy) Duchon who joined her for life's adventures. She was married to Robert E. Brierty, MD for 25 years and they had seven children.
Pat's biggest adventure of all, often quite noisy, was raising 7 children, Kathleen Dodson (Don), Colleen Beasley (Bob), Robert Brierty (Nelly), Maureen Boyce (Peter), Patricia Corsi, Timothy Brierty (Ashley) and Margaret Mary Maxwell. Her family continues to grow, currently with 22 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was also Auntie Pat to Mary Anne Anderson, Patricia McGrath and Margaret Mary Smith. Soon after the first grandchild was born she affectionately was called Granny.
When she wasn't working (30 years for Amarillo College library), putting meals on the table or organizing a busy household, she enjoyed getting together with family and friends, religiously attending church, sending greeting cards for all occasions, to so many, and living a devoted and grateful life. She loved her Irish football team, her San Antonio Spurs, her Dallas Cowboys and Wheel of Fortune along with her nightly one glass of wine. She loved a joke and would laugh until she cried if it was a good one. She enjoyed her many years after retirement volunteering for Hospice in Amarillo, TX and McKenna Memorial Hospital in New Braunfels, TX where she was recognized by her peers as Volunteer of the year. Her calling in life was to be grandmother to 22 grandchildren although many people throughout the years adopted her as "their Granny."
Special thank you's to Ashley Brierty, Joana Chavez and Compassus Hospice of Austin for Granny's palliative care these last eight weeks. Her reverence to her Catholic faith, her laughter and love are the gifts she bequeaths to all who knew her. In leu of flowers, please make donations to St. Judes Children Hospital or The Mission of Divine Mercy in New Braunfels, Texas.
