Patrick Blaylock was born on the 11th of December, 1944, in Minneapolis Minnesota. He passed away on May 2, 2020 peacefully at his home in Sun City West, AZ. He was born to an army lieutenant John Blaylock, and his wife, Kathleen McDonnell Blaylock. Patrick was an avid ham radio operator, going by the call sign, W6SPS. He was selected to work at the South Pole in 1973 building the Geodesic Dome. He then went on to have a successful career in construction project management for paper mills and power plants. He loved playing the guitar, taking pictures of wildlife, and having brunch with his family on Sunday morning.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon, son Mike, Brother Terrance (Mary Sullivan Blaylock), daughter Dawn (Victor Giacalone) and granddaughter Shannon Giacalone.

