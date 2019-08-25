Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Central Church of Christ Send Flowers Obituary

Patrick O. Maupin, 79, of Hereford passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Central Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Vega. Services are under the direction of Mendez-Mullins Family Funeral Home.



Pat was born on June 7, 1940 in Estelline, TX to Patrick and Millie Maupin. He worked as a cowboy, ranching throughout the Panhandle and New Mexico until beginning his employment with West Texas Rural Telephone in Hereford where he worked as a foreman for close to 25 years. Patrick married Carolyn Chester on June 11, 1965 in Amarillo, TX.



Pat enjoyed being outdoors in his free time, fishing, arrowhead hunting and riding dirt bikes. He enjoyed woodworking after retirement. Most of all, Pat loved his family. He cherished time spent with them at the lake and the grandchildren's sporting events and loved being "Grandpa" to his grandchildren.



Pat is survived by his wife, Carolyn Maupin of Hereford; son, Chad Maupin and wife Stephanie of Bushland; 2 sisters, Sylvia Jackson of Henrietta and Linda Peters and husband Calvin of Dalhart and 4 grandchildren, Cale Maupin and wife Jessi of Salt Lake City, UT, Quinn Maupin of Amarillo, Wylee Lane of Canyon and Millie Maupin of Bushland.



He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Winona Wade, Evelyn Tarver, Catherine Brown and Nolan Maupin.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Samaritan Hospice of Hereford or one's favorite charity.





