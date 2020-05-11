Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Ann "Pat" (Welty) Green. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home Hereford , TX View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM West Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy "Pat" Ann Green, 86 a longtime resident of Hereford, Texas passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and close friends. Memorial Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at West Park Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Pastor Danny Mize and Johnny Trotter officiating. Services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Viewing will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to the mandates that are still in place because of the COVID-19 virus only (10) people can be up under the tent at the graveside and any others attending must stand back. Your well being and safety matter to us.



Pat was born on November 6, 1933 in Duncan, Oklahoma to William Rudolph and Margaret "Maggie" Welty. Pat graduated from Duncan High School in 1950 and in 1952 she graduated from Enid, Oklahoma Business College. She married Earl Raye Green on September 3, 1955 in Duncan, Oklahoma. Pat worked as a legal secretary for Halliburton Oil Company in Duncan.



She moved to Hereford, Texas in 1969 where both she and her husband, Earl were employed by Alpha Cattle Company, currently known as Bar-G Feed Yard. After 4 years at Alpha, she started working for Griffin & Brand Produce Sales in Hereford until 1994; she then went to work for Happy Trials Travel (with her daughter Jana) in Amarillo, Texas until 1999. Pat then began part-time/seasonal work again at Griffin & Brand until 2010.



Pat taught Sunday School in Duncan, Oklahoma and was a member of Fellowship of Believers Church in Hereford, Texas. She enjoyed all types of crafting, beading jewelry and having jewelry parties.



Survivors include Jana Green Trotter and her husband Johnny Trotter of Hereford, Texas, a grandson Eddie Trotter of Amarillo, Texas, a nephew John R. Green and his wife Louise of Duncan, Oklahoma and three nieces Marilyn Henley of Edmond, Oklahoma, Nancee Raynes of San Diego, California and Kaye Hollis of Encinitas, California. Pat also leaves behind loved caretakers Yolanda Diaz, Deya Gonzalez, Lisa Mendoza, Bethanie Villareal and Jennifer Vigil and a host of friends.



Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Earl, and a brother Isaac "Ike" Welty.



The family suggest memorials be made to Fellowship of Believers Church, PO Box 2425, Hereford, TX. 79045 or to The Khuri Foundation for Hereford Regional Medical Center Inc., 540 W. 15th Street, Hereford, TX/ 79045 (PayPal.me/khurifoundation)



You may go online and sign the guestbook at





Patsy "Pat" Ann Green, 86 a longtime resident of Hereford, Texas passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and close friends. Memorial Graveside Service will be on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at West Park Cemetery at 2:00 PM with Pastor Danny Mize and Johnny Trotter officiating. Services have been entrusted to Mendez and Mullins Family Funeral Home of Hereford, Texas. Viewing will be Monday from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to the mandates that are still in place because of the COVID-19 virus only (10) people can be up under the tent at the graveside and any others attending must stand back. Your well being and safety matter to us.Pat was born on November 6, 1933 in Duncan, Oklahoma to William Rudolph and Margaret "Maggie" Welty. Pat graduated from Duncan High School in 1950 and in 1952 she graduated from Enid, Oklahoma Business College. She married Earl Raye Green on September 3, 1955 in Duncan, Oklahoma. Pat worked as a legal secretary for Halliburton Oil Company in Duncan.She moved to Hereford, Texas in 1969 where both she and her husband, Earl were employed by Alpha Cattle Company, currently known as Bar-G Feed Yard. After 4 years at Alpha, she started working for Griffin & Brand Produce Sales in Hereford until 1994; she then went to work for Happy Trials Travel (with her daughter Jana) in Amarillo, Texas until 1999. Pat then began part-time/seasonal work again at Griffin & Brand until 2010.Pat taught Sunday School in Duncan, Oklahoma and was a member of Fellowship of Believers Church in Hereford, Texas. She enjoyed all types of crafting, beading jewelry and having jewelry parties.Survivors include Jana Green Trotter and her husband Johnny Trotter of Hereford, Texas, a grandson Eddie Trotter of Amarillo, Texas, a nephew John R. Green and his wife Louise of Duncan, Oklahoma and three nieces Marilyn Henley of Edmond, Oklahoma, Nancee Raynes of San Diego, California and Kaye Hollis of Encinitas, California. Pat also leaves behind loved caretakers Yolanda Diaz, Deya Gonzalez, Lisa Mendoza, Bethanie Villareal and Jennifer Vigil and a host of friends.Pat is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Earl, and a brother Isaac "Ike" Welty.The family suggest memorials be made to Fellowship of Believers Church, PO Box 2425, Hereford, TX. 79045 or to The Khuri Foundation for Hereford Regional Medical Center Inc., 540 W. 15th Street, Hereford, TX/ 79045 (PayPal.me/khurifoundation)You may go online and sign the guestbook at www.mendezandmullins.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 11 to May 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close