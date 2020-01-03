Patsy Jean Kinzy (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Jean Kinzy.
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Obituary
Send Flowers

Patsy Jean Kinzy, 80, of Amarillo, TX died January 1, 2020.

Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at South Lawn Assembly of God, 4300 S. Bowie. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Patsy was born in Ringling, OK on October 26, 1939 to John and Lucinda Daniel. She grew up in Sunray. Patsy married Marvin Dale Kinzy, Sr. on February 1, 1961. She managed Brook Place Condominiums for many years before retiring. Patsy was a member of First Assembly of God at Canyon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dale Kinzy, in 1989; a sister; and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Marvetta Baker, of Amarillo, TX; sons, Dale Kinzy, Jr., of Amarillo, TX, Lynn Kinzy, of Shamrock, TX, Michael Kinzy, of Amarillo, TX, and Johnny Kinzy, of Corinth, TX; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com

logo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.