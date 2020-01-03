Patsy Jean Kinzy, 80, of Amarillo, TX died January 1, 2020.
Services will be at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at South Lawn Assembly of God, 4300 S. Bowie. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Patsy was born in Ringling, OK on October 26, 1939 to John and Lucinda Daniel. She grew up in Sunray. Patsy married Marvin Dale Kinzy, Sr. on February 1, 1961. She managed Brook Place Condominiums for many years before retiring. Patsy was a member of First Assembly of God at Canyon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dale Kinzy, in 1989; a sister; and two brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Marvetta Baker, of Amarillo, TX; sons, Dale Kinzy, Jr., of Amarillo, TX, Lynn Kinzy, of Shamrock, TX, Michael Kinzy, of Amarillo, TX, and Johnny Kinzy, of Corinth, TX; twelve grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020