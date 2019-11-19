Patsy Juengling, 72, of Boulder, CO died November 14, 2019.
Rosary will be said today at 6:30 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Cathedral, 1200 S. Washington St. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Patsy was born April 19, 1947 in Paducah, TX to Manuel and Fidela Madina Calderon. She loved learning new languages, painting, travelling and Art. Patsy was devoted to the church and loved the Lord. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly and donated her time to Clairmore N.H.. Patsy was a loving wife and mother and will be missed immensely by her family.
She is survived by daughter, Aliyah Rapha of Colorado; son, Dorian Michael Sinclair of Amarillo; sister, Gloria Frutos; brother, Manuel Calderon, Jr. of Amarillo; 4 grandchildren, Saxon, Christa, Alyssa and Jayde; and 1 great-grandson, Travis.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary's School, 1200 S. Washington St., Amarillo, TX 79102.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019