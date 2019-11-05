Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Newby Lauder. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Memorial service 2:00 PM St. Andrew's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy Newby Lauder, 90, was born on May 1, 1929, to Florence Wilson Newby and Luther Buman Newby. She was born, raised and a lifelong resident of Amarillo. Pat passed into the kingdom of God with her loving family surrounding her on Friday, November 1, 2019.



After graduating from Amarillo High School in 1947, and attending Christian College in Columbia, Mo. she returned to Amarillo and married her high school sweetheart, Howard Lee Lauder on September 3, 1950.



Pat's family time was her top priority. She was matriarch of a family of four daughters, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family activities were the center of Pat's world. Activities included weekend water skiing trips, annual summer trips to Beaver Creek, PTA, and active membership at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She loved watching three generations of her family participate in sports of all types, and she and Howard were lifelong supporters of Amarillo High School and regularly attended Sandie football games with their family over the years. Pat also had a love for music and excelled as a pianist.



While family was Pat's first love, bowling with her friends was surely her second. She was a longtime member of Amarillo Women's Bowling Association and served as its president for 20 years. Additionally she was active in the Texas Women's Bowling Association, and served on that board for 30 years. Both associations honored her with Member Emeritus status, and she was honored to be added to the Hall of Fame for each.



Pat quietly lived her faith every single day. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and served as the Christian Education Coordinator for many years.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Lee Lauder, a son-in-law, Steve Jackson, her brothers, L. B. Newby, James Wallace Newby, and a sister Margaret Phillips Meredith.



Survivors include daughters, Mindy Jackson, Becky King and husband Scott, Amy Edwards and husband Eddie, and Lori Williams Golden and husband Kevin, a sister-in-law, Cathie Lauder Blank; grandchildren, Jennilee Jackson Lovelady and husband Patrick, Bryan King, Breanne King, Johnson Edwards, Andrew Edwards and wife Ginny, Seth Williams and wife Lindsey, Noah Williams and wife Jamie, Arielle Williams Blanchard and husband Adam, and Eden Williams and fiancee Ethan Walker; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Lovelady, Patrick Lee Lovelady, Virginia Louise Edwards, Stone Williams, Sydney Claire Williams, Andrew Williams, Will Williams, Benjamin Williams, Zoe Williams, Bennett King, John Thomas Blanchard, Henry Blanchard, and George Blanchard; and numerous nephews and nieces that considered Aunt Pat very special.



Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1601 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, TX, 79102, or .



Sign the online guestbook at





Patsy Newby Lauder, 90, was born on May 1, 1929, to Florence Wilson Newby and Luther Buman Newby. She was born, raised and a lifelong resident of Amarillo. Pat passed into the kingdom of God with her loving family surrounding her on Friday, November 1, 2019.After graduating from Amarillo High School in 1947, and attending Christian College in Columbia, Mo. she returned to Amarillo and married her high school sweetheart, Howard Lee Lauder on September 3, 1950.Pat's family time was her top priority. She was matriarch of a family of four daughters, nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Family activities were the center of Pat's world. Activities included weekend water skiing trips, annual summer trips to Beaver Creek, PTA, and active membership at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church. She loved watching three generations of her family participate in sports of all types, and she and Howard were lifelong supporters of Amarillo High School and regularly attended Sandie football games with their family over the years. Pat also had a love for music and excelled as a pianist.While family was Pat's first love, bowling with her friends was surely her second. She was a longtime member of Amarillo Women's Bowling Association and served as its president for 20 years. Additionally she was active in the Texas Women's Bowling Association, and served on that board for 30 years. Both associations honored her with Member Emeritus status, and she was honored to be added to the Hall of Fame for each.Pat quietly lived her faith every single day. She was a lifelong member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and served as the Christian Education Coordinator for many years.Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard Lee Lauder, a son-in-law, Steve Jackson, her brothers, L. B. Newby, James Wallace Newby, and a sister Margaret Phillips Meredith.Survivors include daughters, Mindy Jackson, Becky King and husband Scott, Amy Edwards and husband Eddie, and Lori Williams Golden and husband Kevin, a sister-in-law, Cathie Lauder Blank; grandchildren, Jennilee Jackson Lovelady and husband Patrick, Bryan King, Breanne King, Johnson Edwards, Andrew Edwards and wife Ginny, Seth Williams and wife Lindsey, Noah Williams and wife Jamie, Arielle Williams Blanchard and husband Adam, and Eden Williams and fiancee Ethan Walker; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Lovelady, Patrick Lee Lovelady, Virginia Louise Edwards, Stone Williams, Sydney Claire Williams, Andrew Williams, Will Williams, Benjamin Williams, Zoe Williams, Bennett King, John Thomas Blanchard, Henry Blanchard, and George Blanchard; and numerous nephews and nieces that considered Aunt Pat very special.Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with the Rev. Dr. Robert Pace officiating. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.Memorials may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1601 S. Georgia St., Amarillo, TX, 79102, or .Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations