Patsy Ruth (Brownd) Greenwood passed from this life September 22, 2019. She was born May 6, 1925 in Hale Center, Texas to H.L. "Jack" and Hollie Brownd. She was the sixth of eight children. Visitation will be held at 6:00 P.M Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Anna Street Church of Christ in Amarillo, TX. Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at First Baptist Church Hale Center,TX with Lyndon Latham officiating. Burial will follow in the Hale Center Cemetery, under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.
Pat is survived by 2 daughters Sandra Reeves and husband Jim of Beaver, Oklahoma, and Pat Greenwood of Amarillo, Texas; 2 sons, Tom Greenwood and wife Susan of Hurst, Texas, and Joe Greenwood and wife Pam of San Angelo, Texas; 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister Barbara Burnett and husband Kenneth of Cotton Center, Texas and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as family friends Lillie Rogers, Rhonda Schuelke and Caregiver Turned Dear Friend Vonna Kistler. She was preceded in death by her husband, an unborn child, her parents, 4 brothers and 2 sisters. The family wishes to especially thank all of the loving and caring staff at Ruby Slippers Care and Autumn Leaves of Amarillo for the love given to Mom during the last years of her life when dementia took its toll.
Donations may go to , the , Autumn Leaves of Amarillo, Ruby Slippers Care, or .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019