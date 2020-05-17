Patsye was born on April 19, 1936 in Boise City to Christine Dobbs Turner & Judge Elmer Turner. She graduated Salutatorian from Boise City High School.
Survivors include one daughter; Nancy Pool and husband Keith of Clinton, OK; 3 sons; Jeff Francis and wife Diane of Denton, Scott Francis and wife Christy of Canadian, and Kip Francis and wife Sylvia of Poteau, OK;13 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; Sister-in-Law Vicki Turner of Boise City, OK; and Brother-in-Law Ed Francis and wife Del of Boise City, OK.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020