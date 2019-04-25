Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patti Ann (Wiley) Knighton. View Sign Service Information Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy 411 16th Street Abernathy , TX 79311 (806)-298-2331 Send Flowers Obituary

Patti Ann Wiley Knighton, 81, of Lubbock, TX, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:00 PM, for a graveside service and burial at Memory Gardens, 14200 I-27 South, Amarillo, TX 79119. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX.



Patti was born July 13, 1937 in Wichita Falls, TX to T. A. Wiley and Nina Faye (Arthur) Wiley Pruitt. She retired as an administrative assistant for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. She married Shirley Ray "Sonny" Knighton in Amarillo, TX and they were married 44 years prior to his death. She was a member of Experience Life Church and Lions Club of Lubbock.



She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Shirley (Sonny) Knighton.



She is survived by 2 sons, Havon Knighton and wife Evelyn of Amarillo, TX, Steve York and wife Karie of Lubbock, 2 daughters, Nina Carroll and husband Donald and Lisa Douglas all of Amarillo, TX, 2 Sisters, Betty Phelan and Sue Ann Evans and husband Michael, 9 grandchildren, Paul and Phillip Knighton, Jeremy Cunningham, Jessica and Kale York, Jordan and Taylor Carroll and Chance and Ethan Douglas, 2 nephews, Trent and Kerry Phelan and a niece, Patti Phelan Horsford.



The family suggests memorials be sent to the Lubbock Lions Club or to the Salvation Army.





