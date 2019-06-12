Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Bivens. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary

Services will be held in the First United Methodist Church in Clarendon on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00PM with Rev. Buddy Payne, officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.



Arthur Paul Bivens was born in Woodward, OK to Harry & Grace Bivens on November 11th, 1945 and grew up in Seiling, OK. He graduated from Seiling High School and went to Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford, OK where he graduated in 1970 with a Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy. While in Weatherford he met and married Elmonette Bivens, with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage in December of 2018. Paul began his career in pharmacy in Arlington, TX and moved to Clarendon in 1976 with the opportunity to purchase Tunnel Pharmacy. He and Elmonette reopened the business as Bivens Pharmacy and operated it until 1996 when they opened the Clarendon Outpost, which has been a beacon of light to the masses. Paul lived life to the fullest. He was an avid scuba diver and especially loved going to Cozumel, Mexico with his friend Kenneth Brady and Mike Branigran. He loved to wakeboard and snow ski, and he worked to teach countless others to do the things he loved. He was a faithful member of the Clarendon First United Methodist Church, serving on the board and as youth sponsor for many, many years. He loved singing in the choir. Paul served Clarendon as the chairman of the Salvation Army for over 30 years. He had a lifelong love of learning, and more recently, of dominating Freddy Gray at ping pong, in memory of Don Smith, through the power of profanity. Paul is survived by wife, Elmonette Bivens, son Stephen Bivens and wife Katrina Leathers of Clarendon, son Scott Bivens and wife Alyssa of Lubbock, brother-in-law Michael Branigan of Memphis, sister-in-law Dorothy Bivens of Amarillo, 9 grandchildren, four nieces and nephews and their families, and a town full of people whose lives he touched over the years. In lieu of flowers family suggest donations be made to First United Methodist Church in Clarendon or a .





