Paul Dean Stringfield, 58, of Perryton died February 15, 2019. Paul Dean Stringfield, 58, of Perryton, Texas died Friday, February 15th, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at Key Heights Baptist Church with Christopher Shirley officiating. Burial will be in Ochiltree Cemetery, and arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019