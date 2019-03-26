Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul DeWolfe. View Sign

Paul DeWolfe, 91, of Dumas, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Dumas with Damon Akins officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo with military rites by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors at Dumas, 500 N. Maddox.



Paul was born on April 19, 1927 in Guymon, Ok. to Frank and Sylvia DeWolfe. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had served as an Assembly of God pastor for many churches throughout his life, having served in Gruver, Pampa, Skedee, Ok., Watonga, Ok., Snyder, Sayre, Ok., and retiring in Taloga,Ok. He had served as the chaplain for the Oasis at the First Assembly of God in Dumas. He had been very active in the VFW in Dumas and was a past state of Texas chaplain for the VFW.



He married Margarette Chambers on December 4, 1946 in Hominy, Ok.



He is survived by his wife, Margarette DeWolfe of Dumas; a son, Vaughn DeWolfe and wife LaNita of Edmond, Ok.; a daughter, Jan Corbin and husband Steve of Dumas; seven grandchildren, Anthony DeWolfe and wife Erin, B.J. Corbin and wife Delane, Candace McHann and husband William, Lindsay Corbin, Andra Daniel and husband Andy, Danyce Chapman and husband Kelly, Ryan Corbin and wife Courtney; fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.



The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and suggests memorials be sent to the Veterans Administration, 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, Texas 79106 or the First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 764, Dumas, Texas 79029.



Sign the online guestbook at





Paul DeWolfe, 91, of Dumas, died Sunday, March 24, 2019.Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the First Assembly of God in Dumas with Damon Akins officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Amarillo with military rites by Volleys for Veterans. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors at Dumas, 500 N. Maddox.Paul was born on April 19, 1927 in Guymon, Ok. to Frank and Sylvia DeWolfe. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict. He had served as an Assembly of God pastor for many churches throughout his life, having served in Gruver, Pampa, Skedee, Ok., Watonga, Ok., Snyder, Sayre, Ok., and retiring in Taloga,Ok. He had served as the chaplain for the Oasis at the First Assembly of God in Dumas. He had been very active in the VFW in Dumas and was a past state of Texas chaplain for the VFW.He married Margarette Chambers on December 4, 1946 in Hominy, Ok.He is survived by his wife, Margarette DeWolfe of Dumas; a son, Vaughn DeWolfe and wife LaNita of Edmond, Ok.; a daughter, Jan Corbin and husband Steve of Dumas; seven grandchildren, Anthony DeWolfe and wife Erin, B.J. Corbin and wife Delane, Candace McHann and husband William, Lindsay Corbin, Andra Daniel and husband Andy, Danyce Chapman and husband Kelly, Ryan Corbin and wife Courtney; fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and suggests memorials be sent to the Veterans Administration, 6010 W. Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, Texas 79106 or the First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 764, Dumas, Texas 79029.Sign the online guestbook at boxwellbrothers.com Funeral Home Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors

500 N Maddox Ave

Dumas , TX 79029

(806) 935-0721 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close