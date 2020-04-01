Paul Phillip Dillavou, 89, of Amarillo, TX passed through Heaven's doors and went home to the Lord on March 27, 2020.
Private family burial will be held with Mark England officiating. Memorial services will take place at a later date. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
He was born on November 10, 1930 to parents Fred and Florence Dillavou in Carroll, Iowa.
He joined the Air Force in 1951 and spent four years as an aircraft mechanic and instrument technician working on B-47 bombers in San Antonio and the old Amarillo Air Base.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Steele, and stepchildren, Les and Gwen Yarbrough, Karla and Presley McMahan, and Jeff and Debbie Yarbrough; seven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the CLC-A at Amarillo Veterans Hospital and Coulter Road Baptist Church for years of love and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to or any veterans support group.
Viewing will be available from 8:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M., Monday, March 30, 2020, to Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020