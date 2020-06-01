Paul Rasavong, 74, of Amarillo, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Llano East Cemetery with Dr. Henry Chan and Pastor Boon Vongsurith of First Baptist Church officiating.Paul was born August 12, 1945 in Savannakhet, Laos to Tane and Souane Rasavong. He completed high school in Laos, before serving in the Laotian Army. He married Seng Souvannaseng in Viengtiane, Laos in 1971. Paul moved to the U.S. in 1977, and Seng joined him in 1981. Paul has worked for Tyson Foods since 1979. Paul enjoyed watching movies, gardening, traveling, and spending time with his grandkids. He especially loved preaching and teaching the Word of God, and relished the opportunity to win as many people to Christ as he could. Paul has served as an active member of First Baptist Church of Amarillo since 1981. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.Paul was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Seng Rasavong; two daughters, Keo Chan and husband Henry of Oklahoma City, OK, and Sornalay McCowan and husband Mike Ullery of Sacramento, CA; three sisters, Khone Insisiengmay of Morrisville, NC, Douangnaly Phanthavong of Jacksonville, FL, and Keo Vanh of Troy, NC; and four grandchildren, Kaleb Chan, Caroline Chan, Joshua McCowan, and Tyler McCowan.The family suggests memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Laotian Congregation, 1208 S. Tyler St. Amarillo, TX 79101.