Our beloved Paul Richard Bryce Beckham, 87, of Austin, Texas, passed away on February 28, 2020.
He is survived by his son, Alan Beckham (Janet), daughter, Jana Beckham (Donald), grandchildren Katelyn, Carl and Robert, great grandchild, Hazel, multiple nieces and nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers a sister and daughter.
As an Army veteran he will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, in San Antonio, Texas. He loved his Lord and Savior and being surrounded by family and friends always brought him immense joy. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020