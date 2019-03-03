Paula Jean Azzopardi
Paula Jean Azzopardi, age 49, passed away on February 15, 2019. She was born to Juanita and Clideen Crain in Galveston, Texas on April 27th, 1969.
Although she was raised in Amarillo, she enjoyed experiencing the world in its entirety. Malta and Australia were two of her favorite places to visit, however, she appreciated any opportunity to adventure abroad.
Her passions included reading any and all literature, and spending quality time with friends and family. She had a penchant for learning, continuously growing and furthering her knowledge.
She managed Advanced House Leveling alongside her husband, Charlie Azzopardi. The two also worked together to rescue and care for the animals of Texas Wildlife Center.
Incredibly loving, optimistic, and compassionate, Paula will be greatly missed by her many friends and family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Rafe Reams and Allegra Reams, as well as her beloved granddaughter Remi.
Services will be held on March 9th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Chaparral Baptist Church. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Carmel "Charlie" Silver Azzopardi
Carmel "Charlie" Silver Azzopardi, 75, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on February 15, 2019.
He was born in Malta on January 3, 1944. He was married to Paula Azzopardi.
Charlie was the owner of Advanced House Leveling. He loved to work and fly. He loved going to Malta with his wife Paula and spending time with his family there. They enjoyed the ocean. Charlie loved animals, devoting his life to working and helping them. He also enjoyed playing Elvis and Maltese music on his guitar.
Charlie is survived by his mother, Melita Azzopardi of Australia; Daughters: Sharon Azzopardi, Lorna Agius, and Joann Sammut all of Malta; Stepson Scott Ratliff of Amarillo; Grandchildren: Lee Agius of Amarillo, Lindsay, Kim, and Luke all of Malta; and many Great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Jason Azzopardi. In his loving memory services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11:00 am at Chaparral Baptist Church, 4000 W. Cherry Avenue. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
