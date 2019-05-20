Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Garza Sotelo. View Sign Service Information Minton-Chatwell Funeral Directors 314 S Hedgecoke St Borger , TX 79007 (806)-274-7333 Funeral service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Burial Following Services Stinnett Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Garza Sotelo, 71, of Stinnett, Texas died Saturday, May 18, 2019.



Funeral service will be held 2 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Burial will follow in Stinnett Cemetery under the direction of Minton Chatwell Funeral Directors of Borger. In lieu of flowers her memory may be honored with a gift to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc., ATTN: Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589-5200 or online at



Paula was born April 2, 1948, to Pedro and Margarita Escobedo Garza. She attended school in Samnorwood, Texas. She married Juan Sotelo on September 22, 1969.



She enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows and home improvement shows. Nothing brought more joy to her life than her grandkids.



Paula was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Margarita; son, Danny; five brothers, Alex, Pedro, Raymond, Juan and Gilbert Garza; three sisters, Dominga Renteria, Margie DeLaRosa, and Maria Koetting; grandson, Marcos Sotelo; and granddaughter, Audrey Sotelo.



She is survived by her husband, Juan; two sons, Tony Sotelo and wife ReBecca of Amarillo, Joe Sotelo of Amarillo; three grandchildren, Victoria and Michael Sotelo of Amarillo, Aaliyah Sotelo of Stinnett; two sisters, Angie Howell of Shamrock, Janie Cantu and husband David of Austin; one brother, Ruben Garza and wife Lou of Amarillo; and numerous nieces and nephews.

