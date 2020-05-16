Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Lobaugh. View Sign Service Information Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls 1317 9TH STREET Wichita Falls , TX 76301 (940)-322-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Paula Lobaugh, of Burkburnett, Texas died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the age of 71.



Paula was born Paula Gene Andrews January 20, 1949, in Amarillo, Texas to Teddy Eugene Andrews and Wanda Christina Gibson Andrews. She graduated from Tascosa High School in 1967 and married Samuel 'Scott' Lobaugh II on September 14, 1968. She worked at the American Quarter Horse Assoc. in Amarillo until she became a mother and dedicated her life to raising her 4 children Brandon, Chad, Kerry and Kurt. She was a big supporter of her husband's family business that still operates today in Burkburnett as Superior Pallet Company.



Scott and Paula raised their family in Amarillo until moving to Burkburnett. There, they were amongst a tight knit group of family and friends that they remain close to today. At one point, they lived next door to Paula's sister Tere and her family. The stories from that time period still resonate today and provide lots of laughs at family gatherings.



In 1990, the family business took Scott and Paula to Burkburnett, Texas. This small-town community has raised up their youngest 3 children and provided them with love, security and insurmountable friendships. For years, anyone could find Paula at the ballfields keeping score or cheering on the kids that she so passionately loved and supported. She was also a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Burkburnett. Much of her most precious moments happened in this church from baptisms to weddings to graduations and end of life celebrations. In 2006, Scott and Paula lost their only daughter, Kerry Patrice Lobaugh Ellis to cancer. Her church and community have lifted and carried her through life's most trying times.



Paula proudly answered to the name 'Meme'. She was an extra special grandmother who was very involved in the lives of her 8 grandchildren and would stop at nothing to make sure they felt loved and supported. She led by example, by passion and by Gods word.



Paula was preceded in death by her parents Ted and Wanda Andrews; her sister, Tere Bowlin; her daughter, Kerry Ellis; and her in-laws, Sam and Nelda Lobaugh.



She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Scott Lobaugh; son, Brandon and wife Cassidy of Fayetteville, AR; son, Chad and wife Holly of Burkburnett; son, Kurt and wife Erika of Fayetteville, AR; step-mother, Lou Andrews of Amarillo; in-laws, Dwayne and Connie Lobaugh of Burkburnett and Lane and Fran Lobaugh of Dallas; eight grandchildren, Coy Lobaugh, Taber Lobaugh, Addison Lobaugh, Cooper Ellis, Olivia Lobaugh, Kahlil Mobley, Kross Ellis, Sawyer Lobaugh and one unborn grandchild; nieces, Deana Patty, Angela Cox, April Blackburn, Meghan Bailey and Ashley Guzman; and one nephew, Daniel Lobaugh.



Visitation will be between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. During these unusual times, the family would like to invite family and friends to caravan to the Clear Fork Cemetery, North of Breckenridge, Texas on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Lineup at the Burkburnett High School will be at 8:30 a.m., graveside celebration of life will be 11:30 a.m. followed by a BBQ picnic on the premises. (Clear Fork Cemetery intersection of Hwy 183 and County Road 279). Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.



Memorials may be sent to The First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett.



Condolences may be sent to the family at

