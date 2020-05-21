Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline Bavousett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pauline Bavousett, 70, of Amarillo passed away May 17, 2020.



Viewing for friends will be from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family is very concerned about the health and safety of all guests so plan to observe social distancing and wear a mask while at the funeral home. The funeral home is required to restrict the number of guests in the facility at one time. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Friday with Brian Mashburn officiating. Due to limited seating in the chapel, friends are encouraged to view the live stream of the service on the Cox-Rowley Facebook page. Contact Cox-Rowley for instructions. A private graveside service will follow.





