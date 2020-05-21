Pauline Bavousett, 70, of Amarillo passed away May 17, 2020.
Viewing for friends will be from 7-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive. The family is very concerned about the health and safety of all guests so plan to observe social distancing and wear a mask while at the funeral home. The funeral home is required to restrict the number of guests in the facility at one time. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Friday with Brian Mashburn officiating. Due to limited seating in the chapel, friends are encouraged to view the live stream of the service on the Cox-Rowley Facebook page. Contact Cox-Rowley for instructions. A private graveside service will follow.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020