Pauline Martinez Pantoja, 88 died on March 17, 2019 at home surrounded by friends and family.



Visitation will be held today from 6-8:00 p.m., at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Oscar Maldonado as officiant. Burial will follow in Llano Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



She was born May 19, 1930 in Aspermont, Texas. The daughter of Roman and Braulia Martinez. Pauline, a loyal Texas Rangers fan took pride as a homemaker and spending time with her loving family.



Pauline married Candido G Pantoja on November 19, 1947. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Candido's passing on January 23, 2003. Pauline was a member of El Santuario.



She was proceeded in death by her husband Candido, son Joe Pantoja, and parents Roman and Braulia Martinez, brothers Juan and Andres, and sisters Magdalena, Tomassa, and Maria.



Pauline's survivers include Sebastian M Pantoja of Oklahoma City, OK., Dominga P Martinez and husband Lino of Amarillo, Betty A Gutierrez of Amarillo, Albert M Pantoja of Amarillo, David Pantoja and wife Isabel of Weatherford, Tx,, Irene Sauceda and husband Phillip of Amarillo, Sister Raquel Ramirez of Clinton, OK., 23 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.



They raised 4 wonderful grandchildren, Stephanie M Pantoja of Amarillo, Tx, Candida Corbett of Phoenix,AZ Gloria A Chalfant of Amarillo, Tx, and Adela P Rodriguez of Amarillo, Tx.



We would also like to add a special thank you to Veronica, Brandy, Janie, and Misty who went above and beyond caring for her while she was at Heritage.



