Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pauline (Collins) Walton. View Sign

Pauline Collins-Walton departed this life on Friday, February 15th. She was born on March 7th, 1965, in Paris, Texas, to the late Lewis Lee Collins, Sr and Willie Lee Walker. Pauline accepted her life to Christ at an early age and was united at what is now Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ. Pauline took "Strong Pride" in caring for her nieces and nephews and was especially devoted to her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her son; Anthony Collins of Amarillo, sisters; Joyce Phillips of Dumas, Carolyn McNeary, Trudy Woods (Don) of Amarillo, Andrea Hale of San Antonio, and brother; Eddie Collins, Sr of Amarillo, and a host of family & friends. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 24th from 4pm-6pm at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes, and the service will be held Monday, February 25th at 2pm at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Joyce Mims





Pauline Collins-Walton departed this life on Friday, February 15th. She was born on March 7th, 1965, in Paris, Texas, to the late Lewis Lee Collins, Sr and Willie Lee Walker. Pauline accepted her life to Christ at an early age and was united at what is now Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ. Pauline took "Strong Pride" in caring for her nieces and nephews and was especially devoted to her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her son; Anthony Collins of Amarillo, sisters; Joyce Phillips of Dumas, Carolyn McNeary, Trudy Woods (Don) of Amarillo, Andrea Hale of San Antonio, and brother; Eddie Collins, Sr of Amarillo, and a host of family & friends. Viewing will be held Sunday, February 24th from 4pm-6pm at Golden Gate Mortuary, 1416 N. Hughes, and the service will be held Monday, February 25th at 2pm at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Joyce Mims Funeral Home Golden Gate Mortuary

1416 N. Hughes

Amarillo , TX 79105

Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close