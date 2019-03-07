Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann (Buchanan) Bellar. View Sign

Peggy Ann Bellar, age 62, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.



A private graveside service will be held at a later time. A celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Saturday, March 09, at 2pm at Paramount Baptist Church on Western.



She was born September 11, 1956 in Odessa, TX to A.C. and Billie Buchanan. Peggy spent her younger years in Spearman, but moved to Amarillo and graduated from Caprock High School in 1975. On January 24, 1976 she married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth (Kenney) L. Bellar.



Peggy lived life to the fullest, loving and serving everyone she met. She spent 18 years working at the family business Abal Auto Sales, was active in Bible Studies and was known as a prayer warrior to many who were close to her. She was an active member of Paramount Baptist Church. She loved watching her two living children grow up playing sports, and exploring the world. In 2007, Peggy received the name 'Mamaw' at the birth of her first grandson. She spent countless hours snuggling with her 3 grandsons, laughing, playing games, visiting Chuckee Cheese and being the best Mamaw around.



Peggy refused to let cancer rule her life. She continued to travel the world, go on cruises with her husband, and serve her community alongside her family and friends. For 12 years she lived with love and grace and set example of faith and courage for countless others.



Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, AC and Billie Buchanan, and a son, Dustin Lee Bellar. She is survived by her husband, Kenney; son, Chris Bellar along with his wife, Julee and their 3 sons - Aiden, Kailen and Nolan of Colorado Springs; daughter, Dr. Wendi Bellar of LaCrosse, WI; sister, Janice Willis and husband Marlin Willis of Amarillo, TX; sister, Tommie Buchanan of Amarillo, TX; brother Kenneth Buchanan and wife Linda Buchanan of Summerville, SC; sister, Shirley Voccio of Coventry, RI. She is further survived by 11 nieces and nephews.



Peggy will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Amarillo, TX. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to one of the following: MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; Harrington Cancer Center, Amarillo, TX; City Church, Amarillo, TX; or Sharing Hope, Amarillo, TX.



"I will offer You my thanks, O Lord, before the nations of the world; I will sing of Your greatness no matter where I am. For Your amazing mercy ascends far into the heavens; Your truth rises above the clouds. O God, be lifted up above the heavens; may Your glory cover the earth" - Psalm 57: 9-11





