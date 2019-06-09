Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann (Rice) Harlan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Ann Harlan, 85, of Amarillo passed away June 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband William D. Harlan. They were married on July 29, 1950 in Eureka, Springs Arkansas. An avid oil and acrylic painter and homemaker she is survived by her daughters Deborah Brown and husband James, Vickie Halsey and husband Stevan; two granddaughters Taylor Halsey and Rheagan Halsey all of Amarillo.



Visitation will be Monday, June 10th from 5-7 PM followed by a Rosary Service at 7 PM all at Griggs Schooler Gordon Funeral Home at 5400 S. Bell. A Funeral Mass will be Tuesday June 11, beginning at 10 AM at St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Private burial will follow at Llano Cemetery. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to Southwest Ambucs at PO Box 2827, Amarillo 79105 or St Joseph's Catholic Elementary School at 4118 S. Bonham, Amarillo 79110.

