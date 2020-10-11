Peggy Chloe Dixon Nail, 90, of Amarillo, TX died October 8th, 2020.
Mrs. Nail, the only child of Velma Grace Suggs and William Earl Dixon, was born April 16, 1930, in Fort Worth.
She married Anslem Lunar Nail on April 25, 1948. She attended Texas Christian University before living in France while A.L. served in the Armed Forces.
Peggy and A.L. moved to Amarillo in 1959 where she attended Amarillo College and West Texas University.
She served on the Amarillo Day Nursery Board, Symphony Guild Executive Board, Art Alliance Executive Board, and Girl Scout Board while serving as all city Girl Scout Cookie Chairman.
She is a member of P.E.O., chapter AN.
She is survived by two children Beata Nail Crowell and Al Griffin Nail; four granddaughters Audra Nail Lay, Laura Love Selig, Rebecca Beata Nail, Sarah-Hope Nail; 8 great-grandchildren Molly Elizabeth Lay, Kathryn Olivia Lay, Thomas Houston Lay, Lillian Alees Lay, Ryan Price Lay, Peter Linton Selig, Ford Straus Selig, and Emilie Love Selig.
She was preceded in death by her father William in 1971, her husband A. L. in 2008, and her mother Velma in 2018.
Due to health considerations, the memorial service will be held privately for family members.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to MC's Private Care Home, 4807 South Rusk, Amarillo, TX 79110.
