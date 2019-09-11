Peggy Dolores Detten, 89, of Amarillo died September 7, 2019.
Rosary will be said today at 6:00 p.m., at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 4100 Coulter. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the church with Rev. John Valdez as Celebrant. Private burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Dolores was born April 23, 1930 in Nazareth, TX to A.P. and Elizabeth Miller Hoelting. Dolores graduated from St. Mary's Academy in 1947. She married Donald Leo Detten on February 6, 1951 at the old Sacret Heart Cathedral in Amarillo. Dolores was a homemaker and a member and Alter Guild of St. Francis and St. Thomas Catholic Churches.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Leo; son, Terry Donald; grandson, Colby Joe Detten; and sister, Juanita Schacher.
Dolores is survived by son, Kenneth Detten (Diane) of Claude; 3 daughters, Donna Britten (Fred) of Panhandle, Peggy Zamora (Mike) of Panhandle, and Connie Lopez (Chris) of Amarillo; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Clyde Hoelting of Nazareth; and 1 sister, Charlene Venhaus of Amarillo.
The family gives special thanks to Autumn Leaves, Ruby Slippers and True Blessings for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to St. Thomas or .
Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019