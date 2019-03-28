Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy (Shanks) Hendrix. View Sign

Peggy Shanks Hendrix was born on December 12, 1944, to Cecil and Alliene Shanks of Wellington, TX. She passed away on March 22, 2019, in her home with her family. In high school, she earned her cosmetology license and worked in her mother's beauty shop in Wellington. After graduating from Wellington High School, she attended Abilene Christian University where she studied elementary education, majoring in mathematics. It was while at ACU that she met and married L.B. Don Hendrix on May 28, 1966.







Over her career, Peggy taught elementary school in El Paso, Samnorwood, and Amarillo. She also worked alongside her mother as a florist in Wellington for ten years as lead floral designer. She retired from teaching in 1999 to care for her parents. Later in life, she and Don started and grew Hendrix Industries in Amarillo before retiring to Cypress, TX, in 2017.







Peggy had an independent spirit. She was an adventurer, whether down the Autobahn at 100 mph in a little blue VW bug or joining her daughter on a month-long camping trek to Wyoming. She knew the best spots for antiques and never hesitated to haggle with the store owners in any language.







Peggy loved to travel. She acted as tour guide on family vacations, often rousing everyone early each morning to make sure nothing was missed. It was not unusual to detour 100 miles off course in order to eat at a place she'd heard about on the Food Network. The food was always amazing even if the location was suspect! She enjoyed girls' weekends in Fredericksburg with her daughters, summer jaunts to Maine with her brother-and sister-in-law, and sporting events all over the country with her grandchildren. She even made the trip to Cooperstown, NY, to watch one grandson play. She put over 200,000 miles on her car in 5 years, mostly in the state of Texas. For their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016, she and Don joined the rest of the extended family on an Alaskan cruise which she always counted among her favorite trips.







Peggy had many talents. She was an accomplished horsewoman who loved to ride. She decorated her home with beautiful paintings that she created throughout her life. She also grew lush gardens at each home. Family members could always count on fresh vegetables and beautiful cut flower arrangements. She shared her talents with others by coordinating weddings for family friends and designing the centerpieces and floral decorations for the annual church Christmas banquet.







Peggy's priority was always her family. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She attended every sporting event and musical program where her grandchildren performed, even as she became ill. She rocked grandbabies, played board games, prepared countless orders of chicken nuggets and mac and cheese, carted all 5 grandchildren to doctor and orthodontist appointments, and was always available to spoil grandkids when their parents needed a weekend away.







Peggy will be missed most by her husband, Don Hendrix, two daughters, Heather Wright and husband Dirk Wright of Lakeway, TX, and Angell Swedlund and husband Chris Swedlund of Hockley, TX, five grandchildren, Jake Wright of San Marcos, Brandon and Madison Wright of Lakeway, and Christopher and Chloe Swedlund of Hockley, and sister Barbara Penick and her family.







The family will host a visitation at Adams Funeral Home, 1300 East Ave in Wellington, Texas, from 6-8 p.m. March 29, 2019. Graveside services are scheduled at 11:00 a.m., March 30, 2019, at North Fairview Cemetery in Wellington, Texas. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.







In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Peggy Shanks Hendrix



Endowed Scholarship for Education at Abilene Christian University. Online:



Please, sign the online guest book at

