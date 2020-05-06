Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Jorie Murphey Roach. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Jorie Murphey Roach was born in Hermleigh, Texas on September 28, 1926 to William Lane and Lillie Bell Murphey. She passed away on May 4, 2020 after living a long, fulfilled life of 93 years.



Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel with Michael Carter officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.



She married Carl Allen Roach on December 28, 1946, and out of that beautiful relationship of 40 years, came a daughter, Deborah Allison Scheuerman. The Roaches were members of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church.



She worked at the Amarillo Air Base during the war and later at St. Anthony's Hospital until her retirement in 1982. Peggy retired to stay at home and look after her family.



Peggy loved. That's what she did... she loved people, she loved God's littlest creatures but most of all, Peggy loved the Lord and she "walked the walk". Not a day went by that she didn't acknowledge Him and all the blessings He bestowed upon her and her family. Peggy was grateful every day for that one more day and praised God for it.



Peggy cared. She cared for those in need. She cared for cats, especially strays-she wanted them to have a home. Ask anyone who knew her, her home became a sanctuary. Most of all she cared for her family.



Peggy sang. She could be heard singing hymns mostly and someday if you ever hear "One Day At Time Sweet Jesus" sung in heaven, you can bet the bank it'll be Peggy singing it!



Peggy was the best mother that a girl could ask for and the best friend. I could go on and on about this Christian woman, but she is busy in Heaven praising the Lord and loving all her family and pets who have been waiting for her. Our hearts hurt because she will be missed. Mom was a true reflection of God's love.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two sisters.



Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Mike and Debbie Scheuerman.



The family would like to send a special thanks to those who stayed with her- Nellie, Lisa, Nett, and Kayla- y'all brought more joy to a joyful lady.



Sign the online guestbook at





