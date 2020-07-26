Peggy Lee Bowie, 75, died peacefully with family at her side on the morning of July 17, 2020, as a result of glioblastoma (brain cancer). She is now safely in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Interment: A private burial service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park. A memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials: In her memory include St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (Anglican) (st-andrew.com
); Fort Worth Garden Club (fortworthgardenclub.org/donate
) and All Saints Health Care Foundation (allsaintsfoundation.bswhealth.org
)
Peggy was born Oct. 13, 1944, to Raymond L. Judd and Marjorie Imler Judd of Boise City, Oklahoma. She was a 1962 graduate of Amarillo High School. In 1964 she was crowned Miss Amarillo. She attended Amarillo College and The University of Texas at Austin. On Sept. 10, 1966, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Frank Bowie, a marriage that was nurtured and cherished for over 53 years. Peggy was a devoted member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (Anglican). Other memberships include Fort Worth Junior League, Fort Worth Garden Club and Windsor Dance Club. She was a talented photographer, artist and calligrapher.
The essence of Peggy's life is found in Galatians 5:22 where Paul describes the fruits of the spirit as love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self control.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father, Raymond L. Judd; and brother, Jim Judd.
Survivors: Husband, Frank Bowie; mother, Marjorie of Amarillo; son, Geof and daughter-in-law, Christine; grandson, Walter of Seattle, Washington; daughter, Elizabeth of Fort Worth; sister, Teresa Heisler of Amarillo (Timothy and Brennan); sister, Diana Glymph and husband, Joe of Macon, Georgia (Matthew/Johnathon) and Christopher (Tina ); and sister-in-law, Sheri Judd of Fredericksburg.