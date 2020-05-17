Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Marie Rhodes Boswell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Marie Rhodes Boswell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was 88 years old. She was born on August 11, 1931 in Plainview, Texas to Carl William Rhodes and Opal Lee Shurbet Rhodes. Private graveside services were held.



Peggy was a resident of Dumas, Texas for 78 years. She graduated from Dumas High School in 1948 where she was a cheerleader. She married Odes DeVerle Boswell on November 25, 1948 in Dumas. She worked at Johnson Jewelry for many years, as well as Sherman Jewelry and was the co-owner of Boswell Insurance Agency. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and her love of God was her greatest joy.



Peggy and DeVerle had three children, Terre Odes, Cynthia Sue, and Krista Luann. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Opal Lee Rhodes, her husband, Odes DeVerle Boswell, her son, Terre Boswell, her grandchildren, Jamie Schwab and Brandon Bass, and her sister, Maenon Davis.



She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Cannaday and husband Barry of Dallas, TX and Krista Boswell, two sisters, Linda Gillispie of New Braunfels, TX and Jan Draper and husband John of Surprise, AZ, eight grandchildren, Toby Boswell of Loveland, CO, Kourtney Bass of Amarillo, TX, Austin Cannaday of Denver, CO, Jon Cannaday of Tampa, FL, Maegan Stanga of San Antonio, TX, Michael Moseley of Dixon, IL, and nine great-grandchildren, Paislee Bass, Connor Boswell, Claire, Emme, and Lily Stanga, McKenna, Mia and Maverick Moseley, Megan Schwab, and Landon and Logan Cannaday, and her roommate and dear friend, Merrily Abbott.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dumas Memorial Hospice.



Sign the online guestbook at





Peggy Marie Rhodes Boswell went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2020 after a long battle with congestive heart failure. She was 88 years old. She was born on August 11, 1931 in Plainview, Texas to Carl William Rhodes and Opal Lee Shurbet Rhodes. Private graveside services were held.Peggy was a resident of Dumas, Texas for 78 years. She graduated from Dumas High School in 1948 where she was a cheerleader. She married Odes DeVerle Boswell on November 25, 1948 in Dumas. She worked at Johnson Jewelry for many years, as well as Sherman Jewelry and was the co-owner of Boswell Insurance Agency. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother and grandmother and her love of God was her greatest joy.Peggy and DeVerle had three children, Terre Odes, Cynthia Sue, and Krista Luann. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Carl and Opal Lee Rhodes, her husband, Odes DeVerle Boswell, her son, Terre Boswell, her grandchildren, Jamie Schwab and Brandon Bass, and her sister, Maenon Davis.She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Cannaday and husband Barry of Dallas, TX and Krista Boswell, two sisters, Linda Gillispie of New Braunfels, TX and Jan Draper and husband John of Surprise, AZ, eight grandchildren, Toby Boswell of Loveland, CO, Kourtney Bass of Amarillo, TX, Austin Cannaday of Denver, CO, Jon Cannaday of Tampa, FL, Maegan Stanga of San Antonio, TX, Michael Moseley of Dixon, IL, and nine great-grandchildren, Paislee Bass, Connor Boswell, Claire, Emme, and Lily Stanga, McKenna, Mia and Maverick Moseley, Megan Schwab, and Landon and Logan Cannaday, and her roommate and dear friend, Merrily Abbott.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Dumas Memorial Hospice.Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 17 to May 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close